The kickoff of the postseason in Texas steals the spotlight in our Amark Metals Game of the Week.
The Tatum Eagles are one of the more talented teams in Texas and their 7-1 record proves it.
They scored an impressive 63 points in their season opening win agains Center, following that up with a win in a defensive struggle against Daingerfield.
Covid hit the Eagles forcing them to cancel two games and then they lost their first game back in action against Gladewater. But since October, they've won five straight.
Now in the first round of the 3A Division I playoffs, Tatum looks for their sixth straight win as they play Winnsboro.
See who wins the Game of the Week when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off. You can catch the action every Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.