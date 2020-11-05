Texas High and Marshall take the spotlight in Week 11 of Friday Football Fever in our AMARK Metals Game of the Week.
Texas High is 5-0 this season led by a Tigers offense that's averaging 42 points per game and head coach Gerry Stanford says it almost doesn't seem real, "It's a whole lot better than the alternative, obviously. We're happy to be in the situation we're in. It doesn't feel like we're 5-0, I think just because of volatility of what we know's at stake over this week and the next several weeks, but we've been really pleased. Anytime you can enjoy a victory with a bunch of kids over a weekend is always a good thing."
Texas High renews district play against Marshall after a two season hiatus and Stanford recalls the intensity of their last matchup, "Yeah, it's the first time in football that we've been back together since my first year here in 2017 in what was a great game where we lost 35-33. I expect it to be much of the same. Kind of a heavyweight fight type of game with a lot of things at stake around it."
The Mavericks look to avoid back-to-back district losses at home with Marshall fresh off a rebound win against Jacksonville, Stanford says they'll get their opponents best effort, "Man, I don't think it'll be any different than they've always have. I think they're one of the most talented teams in our region. They have a great coaching staff that puts them in a great position. I think it's a playoff style game right here."
