After nearly 500 days of waiting, the Northwestern State Demons will finally step on the football field for a game Saturday.
NSU's original opener was postponed two weeks ago by the winter storm that blew through the Arklatex.
The Demons are gearing up for a visit from one of the hottest teams in the FCS, 9th ranked Nicholls. LSU transfer Lindsey Scott and the Colonel offense has racked up 142 points through two games so far this season. While head coach Brad Laird and the Demon coaching staff will try to figure out how to slow them down, Laird says Saturday is about the guys wearing purple, "You think about some of the guys that are going to compete Saturday, they redshirted in 2019. You add another 365 to that, that they haven't had the opportunity to go out and play. That's what we're looking forward to. Being able to watch these guys and show how they've gotten better. There's going to be a lot of guys that step out on that field, put on that purple uniform, and run out of that purple smoke for the first time. We're going to be excited and can't wait to watch them compete."
For the players, the wait to play this season has been brutal. Regardless of the opponent, defensive back Shemar Bartholomew says the Demons will be ready to go, "We've been fighting a lot of adversity with all of the storms, games getting cancelled, and stuff like that. I know be and my guys are ready to go out there and play. We're ready and amped up. It's great to come out and have our first game be a home game right here at Turpin Stadium. We're all fired up and ready to go."