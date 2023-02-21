Booker T. Washington Alumni and Star Quarterback, as well as coaching veteran, Gary Cooper, returns home to the Lion's Den to take over as Head Football Coach. Cooper is coming to BTW from Huntington High, where he serves as Freshman Academy Coordinator and RB/TE Coach of the Raiders. Before returning to Caddo Parish, Cooper served as Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach of the Mansfield Wolverines from 2017-2021. He also served as Offensive Coordinator at Richwood High in Monroe, LA and Rayville High in Rayville, LA.
Highlights during Cooper's years at Mansfield and Rayville include but are not limited to: finishing 2nd in District (three seasons), 8-4 and 7-4 at Mansfield, and 8-4 at Rayville. Throughout his coaching career, Coach Cooper mentored 2 NFL Draft Picks, Morris Claiborne (Dallas Cowboys) and Marquez Stevenson (Cleveland Browns). Over the years, Cooper has guided and mentored several players who earned college football opportunities, and numerous players earned all-district, all-area and all-state honors.
During the off-seasons, Cooper has serves as the Quarterback coach to multiple local athletes via the National 7v7 circuit, as well as facilitates college visits and camping opportunities for the Shreveport-Bossier athletes. Last summer, Cooper took local athletes to three camps and seven campus visits in Texas, providing exposure and facilitating networking opportunities for these young men.
As an athlete, Cooper starred as Quarterback for the BTW Lions and was a two-time All-District member, Team Captain and Team MVP. After high school, Coach Cooper signed with Grambling State University to continue his playing career. He also spent time at Mississippi Valley State University where he served as Team Captain and Vice President of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.
Coach Cooper also has professional playing experience that he can rely on to help his athletes reach their potential as he is the single season touchdown passes record holder for the Shreveport-Bossier Battle Wings of the Arena Football League and his experience serving as the Quarterback for the Corpus Christi Sharks.
Cooper is a 2002 graduate of Booker T. Washington. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and a Masters Plus 30 in Special Education from Gambling State University. Coach Gary Cooper is the proud father to his daughter, Eryn.