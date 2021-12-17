Gilmer was looking to go ahead by three at halftime against China Spring, but instead they were down seven at the break as China Spring blocked a field goal attempt by the Buckeyes ultimately leading to Gilmer's back-to-back loss in the state championship game.
31-7 was the final.
Alan Metzel - Gilmer head coach-"Gosh, that's tough and it just aches. It's the thing that so many people hate to do. You hate to put yourself out there because there's a chance you might not get it done. These guys dared. They dared to come back. They did everything we that asked of them the whole year. They came back here (and) we came up short. There's no sugarcoating that. We came up short, but having said that I could not be more proud of the 2021 Buckeyes."
Buckeyes head coach Alan Metzel is now 0-2 in state championship games, but he's not too despondent. He says he draws inspiration from guys like Tom Landry, who once came up short, but eventually got over the hump.