SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking for a job? Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will host three job fairs this week to help people get back on their feet.
On Tuesday, two service companies will be hiring on the spot for more than 100 open positions.
Montclair Park Assisted Living and Goodwill will look to fill more than 20 positions.
Wendy's will be interviewing people Friday for 50 open spots.
The job fairs will be at Goodwill's job center at 800 West 70th St. in Shreveport.
All three events are open to the public, but an appointment is required. You can call and schedule an appointment at (318) 868-4701.