OKLAHOMA CITY - Three police officers and one National Guardsman were honored at the state capitol today.
Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Pedro Gonzaels, III received the Oklahoma Medal of Valor, for his actions that saved the life of his elderly neighbor.
On Sept. 19, 2020, Gonzales stepped between his elderly female neighbor and a man violently attacking her with a knife.
He was able to hold off the attacker long enough for his girlfriend and his neighbor to escape and call 911.
The altercation resulted in Gonzales receiving multiple stab wounds to the face and neck.
Gonzales has since made a full recovery and has returned to duty as a soldier in the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
The Oklahoma Purple Heart is awarded exclusively to public safety members who suffered life-threatening injuries while in the line of duty.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan are being recognized for their bravery during a traffic stop in Tulsa on June 29, 2020.
After attempting to remove the driver using less than lethal means, they decided their only remaining option was to physically remove the driver from his vehicle.
After a few moments of struggling with the officers, the driver shot both officers at close range.
Sgt. Johnson fell to the ground and the driver shot Zarkeshan a second time, hitting him in the head and rendering him unconscious.
The driver left the scene, but Zarkeshan was able to provide information to responding officers that led to the quick apprehension of the suspect.
Zarkeshan returned to the Tulsa Police Department on modified assignment in early November 2020, after completing nearly five months of physical therapy and taking some time to heal.
Sgt. Johnson, died from his injuries.
Johnson’s award was presented posthumously to his family and was accepted by his wife, Kristi.
Oklahoma City officer Zachary Barby also received a Purple Heart.
On November 11, 2020, Barby, along with several other officers, attempted to apprehend a person suspected of two murders and a kidnapping. The suspect then shot at multiple officers, including Barby, who was shot once in the torso.
The bullet was stopped by his ballistic vest. He was taken to a local hospital, treated for severe bruising and released.
Governor Kevin Stitt presented the honors to the four men today.
He thanked each one for their service, and the Johnson family for their ultimate sacrifice.