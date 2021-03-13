Grambling has never lacked pride in Broderick Fobbs' tenure at the school, but after an 0-2 start following a loss to Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic, the Tigers are in a rut.
"We're not playing with much confidence at this particular time and I'm focusing on our passion and I challenged my guys a while ago. We're just not playing with any juice. I got to find a way and figure out what's going on. It just felt like we were just out there."
The G-Men defense was able to force three turnovers in the first half, but the offense was never able to capitalize. The Tigers eventually switched from Geremy Hickbottom to Elijah Walker in the third quarter and Coach Fobbs says their starter is up in the air, "Well, we got to do something. I thought Hickbottom played well last week and I was expecting him to build on what he did last week and he just didn't have it early. Elijah made a couple plays for us and he did some things to keep us in the game and get us back in the game, but someone's got to solidify this particular ball club and be consistent and play the game the way it's meant to be played... I just felt like we had to go in a different direction and Elijah gave us a chance. I thought he did a decent job and of course there's some things he has to improve on, but I don't know what to say. I'm just so puzzled."
The Tigers will try to regroup from here as they have one true home game left as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff next Saturday at The Hole.