The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff picked up its first win over Grambling football since 2013 Saturday. Downing the Tigers in convincing fashion, 48-21.
Head coach Broderick Fobbs called the loss a very embarrassing moment for the program.
After struggling to find offense in their first two games, the G-Men again struggled moving the football. Elijah Walker got the start at quarterback, but threw a pick six on his first passing attempt. Walker and Geremy Hickbottom threw for a combined 204 yards with one touchdown and a combined five sacks. Walker lost a fumble to go along with the interception.
Fobbs says the team's offensive struggles begin and end with the coaching staff, "At the end of the day we are a work in progress. There are a lot of things going on. At the end of the day, it's up to be to get it corrected. Of course, everything is on the table, everybody is being evaluated. We have to be better and play better football. Today we just didn't do anything right. We have to protect the ball and do things better. Schematically, we're not giving our kids a chance. We'll assess things and make sure that it's better. I do think that we have the guys that can do it. I just don't think we are giving them a chance."
The Tiger defense held on for as long as it could, only giving up 14 points in the first half. Golden Lion quarterback Skyler Perry eventually broke through, throwing for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
Grambling will try to pick up win number one on the spring season next week on the road at Alabama A&M.