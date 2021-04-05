After missing their last two games, Grambling football hopes to return to the field Tuesday.
The Tigers have been off for nearly three weeks after a Covid outbreak hit the team, resulting in the cancellation of games at Alabama A&M and Texas Southern. According to head coach Broderick Fobbs, the team underwent another round of testing Monday and, if all clear, will hit the practice field as a team again Tuesday.
Grambling's next game on the schedule is the Bayou Classic against Southern in Shreveport. While Fobbs is hopeful the G-Men and Jaguars will be able to play that game, he warns another setback could cause problems, "You take ten days away from us, that puts us at the 15th, and then in five days you have to try to put a plan together and have been apart for three weeks. Of course we're not out of the woods, but we're just crossing our fingers and hoping that we can stay safe for another couple of days so we can get back together and put a plan in place."
The Jaguars defeated Jackson State last Saturday in what will now be their final game until the Classic. Southern's upcoming game against Prairie View A&M has been called off due to Covid-19 issues within the Panther program.
The Bayou Classic is set for April 17th in Independence Stadium.