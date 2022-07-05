GRAMBLING La. - Grambling State University head volleyball coach Celsey Lucas has been terminated.
The announcement was made Tuesday by President Rick Gallot and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean Scott.
According to a news release, the decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.
"The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority," said Scott. "As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot."
"It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations," said Gallot. "That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics."
A national search for a new volleyball coach will begin this week, the university said.