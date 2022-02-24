Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired former Baylor coach Art Briles as his offensive coordinator, The Times-Picayune/Advocate confirmed on Thursday.
The news follows a report by the Monroe News-Star on Wednesday that included a denial of the controversial coach's candidacy by a Grambling spokesperson.
"There is no truth to this rumor," the spokesperson told the newspaper. "And I will not provide a statement regarding any false hires."
Baylor fired Briles in April of 2016 following a report that found a "fundamental failure by Baylor to implement Title IX."
The probe found that Briles and his staff chose to ignore or cover up allegations of sexual assault by members of the Baylor football team. The report also said that members of the staff helped players who had been accused of assault to transfer to other colleges.
The NCAA decided last year that it would not punish Baylor or Briles over the allegations.
Briles finished 65-37 in eight seasons at Baylor, leading the Bears to consecutive Big 12 titles in 2013-14. He was regarded as one of college football's brightest offensive minds and many of his former assistants have gone on to coach elsewhere with some success.
Briles has been trying to get back into coaching since his dismissal, accepting jobs in the Canadian Football League and at a Texas high school. Former Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson attempted to hire Briles as his offensive coordinator in 2019, but the school's president decided not to let that happen.