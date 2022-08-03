GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team opened fall camp on Wednesday morning with its first practice as the Tigers gear up for their season opener on Sept. 3 at Arkansas State.
With more than 130 student-athletes reporting to camp, first-year head coach Hue Jackson was excited to get the first practice in the books.
“We have a lot of guys out here competing,” Jackson said. “We got a lot of work to do. We play a game a month from today, so I am looking forward to it. We just got to keep working. We want to start getting better and be better every day.”
Grambling State will practice in the morning for the next five days before its first off day, which is on Tuesday.
All practices are closed to the fans and media. The first time fans and media will have the opportunity to see the team will be on Saturday, August 13 with Fan Day.
Gates for Fan Day at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium will open at 9 a.m. The GSU women’s soccer team will hold a scrimmage at 9 a.m. at the GSU Soccer Complex, while the football team begins its scrimmage at 10 a.m. inside the stadium.
The Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly will open at 12:30 p.m. for Fan Day Activities. The Cub Club Kid’s Zone will be in sections 111 and 112 and will also begin at 12:30 p.m. The pep rally starts at 1 p.m., with student-athletes signing autographs immediately following.
Season tickets are currently on sale in the GSU Ticket Office by calling (318) 274-2629 or click here to purchase tickets.
Grambling State opens the 2022 football season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Arkansas State. Kickoff against the Red Wolves is set for 6 p.m. from Centennial Bank Stadium and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
FOLLOW GRAMBLING STATE ATHLETICS
For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /GramblingStateTigers1901 (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.