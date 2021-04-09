After missing its previous two Spring football games, officials at Grambling say the team will be ready for the Bayou Classic.
The Tigers were forced to cancel games at Alabama A&M and Texas Southern after a Covid-19 outbreak struck the roster. The team was able to return to the practice field Tuesday with officials telling KTBS Sports the G-Men will be ready to face Southern on April 17 in Independence Stadium.
This news comes after the team underwent another round of Covid testing Monday. Before receiving the results, head coach Broderick Fobbs was concerned about his team's status for the game, "You take ten days away from us, that puts us at the 15th, and then in five days you have to try to put a plan together and have been apart for three weeks. Of course we're not out of the woods, but we're just crossing our fingers and hoping that we can stay safe for another couple of days so we can get back together and put a plan in place."
Grambling is 0-3 in this Spring season, with their most recent game being a 48-21 home loss to UAPB on March 20.
The Tigers will look to close the season with a win against their rival Southern when the Bayou Classic kicks off at 1:30 on April 17 in Shreveport.