GRAMBLING, La. | With the start of spring practice right around the corner, the Grambling State University football program announced on Friday they will host the annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 2 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
The Black and Gold Spring Game culminates the end of spring football, which began on March 4.
Grambling State University welcomes all to enjoy the event like a traditional gameday, with tailgating, concessions and entertainment.
Students and fans are invited to witness the 2022 Tigers team in action, with a large returning roster from last season, in addition to 16 transfers Grambling State added in the offseason.
The Department would like to invite former GMEN football members to participate in the Spring Game Weekend. Beginning with the GMEN social on Friday night (April 1) in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center, and ending with a tailgating pre/post game event on Saturday April 2 at Stadium Support. For more information or to purchase your GMEN package visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/agp/event/846481/.
This year’s game will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) on April 2 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the general public ($10), parking ($10) and tailgating ($100) are on sale through the Grambling State ticket office at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center or by purchasing online.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets and parking in advance to avoid waiting in line on April 2.
Current GSU students with a VALID student ID will be able to gain entry into the game for free.
In addition, season tickets will go on sale on April 2 and fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at the GSU Ticket Office or online.
