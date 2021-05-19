MADISON, Ala - A three-run seventh and eighth inning propelled second-seeded Grambling State to a 8-2 victory over third-seeded Alabama A&M Wednesday morning in a first-round SWAC Championship matchup at Toyota Field.
Wit the win, the Tigers improve to 16-25 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 9-19 on the year.
Cameron Bufford got Grambling on the scoreboard to open the bottom of the first inning as he smacked his 11th home run of the season, a left field solo blast to put the Tigers up, 1-0.
The lead didn't last long, however, as Baker evened the score in the third, scoring on a muffed throw by the catcher to get the Bulldogs on the board. Jason Alvarez answered back strong by striking out the next batter in the frame to retire the inning.
The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Caleb Clines plating pinch runner Terry Tolliver, Jr.
Grambling produced three more runs in the bottom of seventh inning. Bufford was relentless at the plate starting the inning of with a single to center field. The offensive juggernaut Jahmoi percival walloped a single to right field. The designated hitter Keylon Mack reached on an error prior to a two-RBI single up the middle from Joseph Gunn. Jeremy Almaguer hit an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 5-1.
The Tigers put an exclamation point on the game pouring in three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The All-SWAC second team honoree Bufford delivered a towering two-run home run to deep left field. For Bufford, it was his 12th round tripper of the season, making him the leader of the SWAC. The All-SWAC first team honoree Percival crushed a double to right field followed by an RBI single up the middle by Keylon Mack to secure the win 8-1 for Grambling Wednesday morning at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.
"We had awesome pitching performance from Jason Alvarez," head coach James Cooper said. "He put us in a great place until our bats woke up. Cam Bufford was the hottest hitter in the park today. All of the hits he was able to get really relaxed one of the other hitters until they got going. We still have some things to clean up defensively and baserunning wise. If we do that, we can beat our next opponent."
Inside The Numbers
Grambling State finished with eight runs on twelve hits, committed one error, and left eleven on base.
Cameron Bufford led Grambling by going 4-4 with two home runs, three runs, and three RBI.
Jahmoi Percival went 2-4 with a double and two runs.
Joseph Gunn went 2-4 with two RBI.
Cameron Phelts, Keylon Mack, Caleb Clines, and Jeremy Almaguer each had one hit.
Jason Alvarez (4-4) started on the mound for Grambling and was phenomenal lasting 8.0 innings. He gave up one run on five hits, one walk, and ten strikeouts.
Corben Peters and Kimani Bailey pitched in relief.
Alabama A&M finished with one run on five hits, committed three errors, and stranded six on base.
Trevor Berkemeyer led Alabama A&M at the plate by going 2-4.
Jose Figueroa started for Alabama A&M and went 6.0 innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, five walks, and struck out eight.
Josue Torres pitched in relief.
Up Next
Grambling State advances and will face Jackson State/Texas Southern in a winner's bracket game Thursday, May 20th at 3:00 p.m. at Toyota Field.
Tickets: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=54449&pid=8929003#/event/8929003/ticketlist/?view=pricescales&minPrice=10&maxPrice=10&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=false&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false
Live Stats: https://bamastatesports.com/sidearmstats/baseball/summary
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/user/swacsports1920
