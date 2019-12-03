The year's final Griffin's Game takes us to the Louisiana 2A bracket where Many is back in the semifinals.
The second seeded Tigers are making their fourth-straight trip to the semis and will face Kentwood in Many.
The last three trips to this round have ended in heartbreaking defeat for the Tigers, but this battle tested group believes this is their year. After starting the season 0-3, the Tigers have roared to ten straight wins. Head coach Jess Curtis told us last Friday on the Fever that this streak speaks to his team's character, "This team right here, they don't back down. I said it last week, they know how to take a punch. That's the character of this team, they're fighters. They love the fact that people say they are going to be good next year. We're good this year. They're bound and determined to keep this thing going."
Kentwood is 9-4 on the year with one of those losses coming against the same Pine team that the Tigers beat in the quarterfinals. The Kangaroos have looked dominant in the postseason so far, outscoring opponents 117-30.
Numbers aside, Curtis says his team will be ready, "We're going to fight for four quarters on our turf, our field. We're going to lay it all out there on Friday night. I can't wait. I can't wait."
See if the Tigers can punch their ticket to the 2A finals along with a couple other local teams in the season finale of the Landers Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.