Find out who wins the game ball tonight on the Lander’s Scores & Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.
Haughton is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since Dak Prescott was calling the shots and for the first time ever in 5A.
Awaiting the Bucs at home Friday will be the 19th seeded Mandeville Skippers fresh off of an upset of Alexandria in round two.
With many offensive stars in and out of the lineup this year for Haughton, the Bucs have really leaned on their defense. It's a strategy built out of necessity, but one that has paid off. Through 12 games this year the Buccaneer defense is giving up just 14 points per contest. Mandeville is surrendering 19 points per game.
While the injury bug has taken it's toll on the Bucs throughout the season, head coach Jason Brotherton says quarterback Peyton Stovall, LA Tech commit CJ McWilliams, and wideout Tristan Sweeney will all be on the field together for the first time since week six. Stovall and McWilliams returned for round one of the playoffs, while Sweeney has missed the past couple of weeks.
You can see who takes home a Griffin's Game Ball and, most importantly, advances to the 5A semifinals this week on the Landers Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.