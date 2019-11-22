Find out who wins the game ball tonight on the Lander’s Scores & Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.
The Louisiana Division IV quarterfinals is where we find the latest Griffin's Game.
There are few teams in our area that have been as dominant as the Cavaliers of Calvary. At 11-0 on the year, the Cavs are back in the Division IV quarterfinals to face their toughest test of the season against Ouachita Christian.
OCS has been just as impressive as Calvary on both sides of the ball. The Eagles are averaging 44 points per game on offense and have only given up a total of 6 points since October 25th.
As for Calvary, Cade Hart and company are clocking in at 53 points per game and have given up one score or less in 8 of their 11 games.
