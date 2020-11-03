After two weeks off, Airline is back. The Vikings don't have much time to find their sea legs though as there's a showdown with unbeaten CE Byrd is on the horizon.
Airline head coach Bo Meeks says his team will spend the early part of the week getting everyone up to speed, "One of the things around here is just trying to get the guys back in game mode and understanding that we're 2-0 in district even though we haven't played in two weeks. We have a lot to play for and are just excited about the opportunity to get back out there with everybody together."
There's much more at stake than just a game ball in this one. The winner will also walk away in first place in District 1-5A, "We're one of three undefeated teams right now and have a lot to play for. Obviously, against a team that has played every week and is playing very good football."
Historically, Byrd has been dominant in this series, winning 14 of the last 15 matchups including last year's Griffin's Game, "We haven't won one, so that's quite unfortunate. Hopefully we can this time. Mr. Bob is a great man. He was awesome to visit with about football. We obviously miss him and hope that we can show well in his game."
Don't miss the Griffin's Game as part of week 11 of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.