Under head coach Jason Brotherton the Haughton football program has made a nice name for itself in the state's largest classification, but there is one hurdle Brotherton and the Bucs have yet to get past.
"Our seniors, we hate to even say this or mention it, have never beaten Airline. It's the one team that has really had our number. This is a big game for our seniors and us as coaches. Heck, I've never beaten them since I've been the head coach. It's a big game to all of us."
With the reigning district MVP, Alex Garcia, still calling the shots for the Vikings, Airline is hoping to keep their streak alive and end Haughton's 3-0 run in the Griffin's Game.
As these parish rivals prepare for another showdown, coach Brotherton remembers the last time he was awarded a Griffin's Game Ball, "That Mandeville quarterfinal game last year was the biggest game in my head coaching career anyways, it was a good game for us, we won, and he was there, he gave us the ball after it. It was the last time I saw him. I'll always have that memory. To be able to play in the game named after him again is a big deal."
