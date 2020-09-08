Junction City and Foreman will battle it out in the Griffin's Game presented by Red River Sanitors.
This week the Griffin family is headed north for a matchup of two powerhouse programs in the state of Arkansas.
It's been a slow start to the season for both Junction City and Foreman, thanks in large part to COVID-19,"We had some positives right at the beginning of the year and we missed about seven practices and we're just trying to get in game shape right now," said Dragon head coach Brad Smith.
"Our season hasn't started off quite the way we planned. A lot of it is due to COVID and stuff, but we hate to make excuses," added Foreman head coach Adrian Ivory.
Their upcoming showdown brings back memories of the last time the Dragons and Gators met, when both teams were at their best, "We've played them one time, played them in the semifinals in 2018. It was that type of game, blood and guts, and a last man standing type of affair," described Smith.
Ivory believes this game could have that same type of intensity, "Two real good teams. Both teams fought to the end and they came out on top. I still think it has the capabilities of being another quality football game like that one."
Back in 2018, a spot in the 2A state championship was up for grabs. This time, Junciton City and Foreman will play for a Grffin's Game ball in memory of the man both head coaches grew up watching, "When I was a kid, we had to turn the antenna with a pair of players, or a wrench or whatever, and we used to turn it just to watch Bob Griffin on sports," said Smith.
Tune in to the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21 to see who goes home with the latest Griffin's Game Ball!