When breaking down the numbers between Hooks and Jefferson, the number one is all you need to know.
That's the amount of wins both teams have combined for this year, after having 17 between them in 2019.
One touchdown is all the Hornets could muster in each of the last two meetings as the Bulldogs district foe with Jefferson winning those two games by a combined score of 99-14.
Jefferson and Hooks have each had one chance at a Griffin's Game Ball when the two teams met last season.
And only one can emerge victorious in this rematch, as former district foes meet again.
