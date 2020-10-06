As Hughes Springs and Waskom prepare to meet for the first time as district foes, the Mustangs and Wildcats are excelling on opposite sides of the ball.
Hughes Springs has given up just six points or fewer in three of its four games this year, while the Wildcats have scored over 60 in their last two.
Something has to give Friday night.
"It's always been a war. I realize that we're up for the district championship, just like they are. They are undefeated in district, we're undefeated in district. This is a huge game early on in the district standings for sure," said Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling.
As Keeling looks forward to yet another showdown with Hughes Springs, the Griffin's Game also provides a chance to look back, "Growing up, Bob Griffin was the only sports guy on TV. You didn't have Sportscenter when I was a kid. You lived to watch Bob give his sports beat every night."
And Friday night Keeling and Wildcats will battle the Mustangs for a chance to hoist another Griffin's Game Ball, "We have won two of them, back to back. This is a different opponent Friday, but we expect our kids to be even a little more amped up because of it."
You can see who takes home the Game Ball on the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. Don't miss the action Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.