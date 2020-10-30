Both Timpson and Joaquin have navigated 2020 with perfect records. That will change Friday night.
"This is what you work for. This is what you hurt in the offseason for, this is what you hurt out at the track for when you're running and it's 30 something degrees out there and you're running quarters. This is what you do that for, to prepare yourself for these types of moments and these types of games," said Joaquin head coach Wade Lawson.
"It's exciting for us, it's exciting for the community, and I'm sure it's just as exciting for Joaquin," added Timpson's Kerry Therwhanger.
This year has challenged coaches, players, and communities in ways we never thought possible. But for a few hours this week, these two small towns will have nothing but football on their minds, "It's more of a normal atmosphere and a more normal setting. We are familiar with each other and we both have been able to get through most of our games," said Therwhanger.
"It's been a trying season, but we're really happy to be here in this type of ball game. Two undefeated teams, district championship on the line," added Lawson.
As the Rams and Bears put their perfect seasons on the line, they will also continue the legacy of a man who spent much of his life covering sports in East Texas, "I'm a young man who grew up in East Texas. My entire life, I remember watching the news and watching sports and watching Bob Griffin. To be a young man that got to witness somebody who followed it his whole career, that's a pretty special thing," said Lawson.
Don't miss the Griffin's Game as part of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.