The playoffs begin Friday for football teams in the LHSAA and our Red River Sanitor's Griffin's Game features a local matchup from the 2A bracket.
Red River's regular season ended with a surprising overtime loss. Head coach John Bachman says that game is a distant memory, with the postseason on the horizon.
"We're in the playoffs, we have a home game. Whether you're the first seed or the last seed, it goes like this, to win it all, you've got to beat them all. From here on out, that's where we are."
Awaiting Bachman and the Bulldogs in round one, a familiar face. Red River will face Lakeview for the second time in three weeks. Despite winning the first matchup by 20, Bachman says his team won't be taking the Gators lightly, "I told our kids if we're going to go what we should do versus what we can do, we're going to be in a world of hurt. Let's get busy on working on what we can do. What we can do is make it to the Dome and this is our first opponent. You better practice and get ready like their the ones that can steal your dream.
Seasons will be on the line Friday night in Coushatta, as will a Griffin's Game Ball and a chance to honor the man that provided both teams with countless memories through the years, "Bob Griffin is synonymous with love, kindness, charity, and all the things that you want associated with your name. If you get the chance to play in his game, it's an honor and that's the way we're going to approach it."
See who wins this week's Griffin's Game and keeps their season alive on another playoff edition of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW!