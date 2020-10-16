Find out who wins the game ball tonight on the Johnny’s Pizza House Scores & Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.
Coming into the season we knew Huntington would be a team to watch. Two games in, the Raiders are 2-0 and feeling good.
"These seasons don't come around very often. Right now, we're 2-0, but we were 2-0 last year. I think that's got to be the driving force. We love this feeling. What do we do to keep this feeling going? You do those things correctly day after day," said Raider head coach Steve Dennis.
With a talented roster and a first year head coach, Loyola has only been able to play one game so far this year with this Griffin's Game providing our first true look at the Flyers, "They got to play last week and we didn't. It's going to be a few consistent weeks before we found out how good we are and how good they are," said Loyola head coach Scott Mallien.
In 2019 the Raiders played in one of the most memorable Griffin's Games ever, winning on a game clinching safety, "Just to see our kids fight, to see that light bulb come on the first time, and to see them understand this is what the coaches are talking about when they say as long as there's a second left on the clock, you've got a chance."
And that wasn't even the best memory Dennis has of our legend Bob Griffin, "Bob was a fixture at the Shreveport Captains. I remember going and spending a 10th birthday there and thought that I was big falutin because I got to sit in the sky box and the news anchor Bob Griffin sang me happy birthday."
Mallien may be new to the area, but knows the importance of hoisting a Griffin's Game Ball, "Definitely, it's an honor and we want to be able to do the most to be able to carry on that legacy and do our part to make it a great show for everybody."
You can catch this week's Griffin's Game as part of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.