Excitement is in the air across Louisiana, especially in Many where two of our areas top teams prepare to do battle in the Griffin's Game.
Many and North DeSoto get the honors in week one and both Jess Curtis of the Tigers and Dennis Dunn of the Griffins are eager to finally take the field Friday night, "It just seems like normal again. The whole school is excited about Friday night, everybody is rushing to get a ticket. Just excited to see us get started on the journey, hopefully, back to a state championship."
"We know their mindset, they're fully expecting to be back in the Dome again this year. We know coach Curtis has got those guys believing. That Many-made brand is something that he's done a great job of selling to his entire community, so we know it will be a great atmosphere. It will be a fun night to kick off the season for sure."
Many and North DeSoto may be one of our area's newest rivalries, but historically it's been one of the closest. Over the past five years, three of their matchups have been decided by just two points or less. Last year's matchup is one that sticks out to Curtis, "Many and North DeSoto gets together, it's always a good game. Last year's game was a one point thriller that came down to the very end. We expect another type of game just like that."
"I didn't realize when I got here that this game has become such a big rivalry. I guess the close proximity, the physicality of both programs, and the excitement that both programs bring to the table has made this a fun rivalry."
Bob delivered his final game ball to coach Curtis in Many last December and with the Griffins in town to kick off this new year, there really is no better site for a Griffin's Game, "I think you guys nailed it. I think it's one of the better games in north Louisiana and I think both of these teams are going to have great season. Getting Bob Griffin's last game ball is pretty special to me. It's in my office. We're really excited about opening up our season against a great team like North DeSoto and it being Griffin's Game."
Bob covered Dunn's run with Evangel and his return to North DeSoto last season. Those memories will be on his mind when the Griffins kick off their season Friday night, "Coming back before Bob passed away last year, to have some time to reconnect was very special to me and this will be a special Friday night playin in this game."
