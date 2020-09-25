When breaking down the numbers of the district opener for Elysian Fields and Queen City a few numbers stand out.
6
That's the total points the Bulldogs have scored against the Jackets since becoming district opponents in 2018.
0
That's the amount of wins Queen City had a year ago. It's also the amount of losses the Bulldogs have in 2020 starting the season on a 3 game winning streak.
1
One of these teams will start league play 1-0 and of course walk away with a Griffin's Game Ball.
Don't miss the Griffin's Game on the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.