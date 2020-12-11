The top seed in Louisiana's Division IV bracket, Calvary, takes on Southern Lab for a spot in the state championship and, of course, a Griffin's Game Ball!
2020 has caused all of us to break many of our habits, but Calvary was happy to shake one of theirs, "We've been on that quarterfinal deal five years in a row here, starting even before I got here. We haven't been able to get over that quarterfinal game since 2014. It's a big step last week, winning that game and getting to the semis."
Now head coach Rodney Guin and this Cavalier team are as close as they've been to playing for a state title, with just one game against Southern Lab standing in their way, "It's everybody's dream coaching wise and playing wise to get to play in a championship game and we're close. It would be a big deal to me and the kids if we could get there. We talked about it all year long, we thought we could have a good shot to make a good run in the playoffs. We're in a position now that if we win one more game we get to play for it all."
Friday night will also present a chance to win a second Griffin's Game ball for the Cavs and another opportunity to honor our legend Bob Griffin, "Very special for us. One, to be selected, but two, just to be associated with a guy that did so much for sports in the area. It's a big deal to us."
