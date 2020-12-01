In their first winning season in 19 years, the Green Oaks Giants want to make more history in the playoffs. After a bye in round one, their journey begins against a team with an identical record, St. Martinville.
"Their very good, very well coached, really athletic, and an energetic group. We're going to have to match their intensity, I think we'll be up to the challenge," said head coach Terrence Isaac.
While the main focus is a trip to the Superdome, Giants quarterback Keith Baker is chasing some personal history. The senior is just 328 yards shy of joining Louisiana's 10,000 yard club,
"We all want him to get it, but we don't want to put too much on it. We know we have to work within the framework of the game and do what's necessary. We're all excited, we're all anxious about it, hopefully he can get it."
Playing for the first time in the game that honors our legend Bob Griffin, the Giants are also playing for their teammate gone too soon, "Just having that extra motivation is really getting us through. Guys are just determined to try to get it done as much as possible. Once I tell the guys, they're going to be excited about it. Being here for four years, this is our first time being involved in it. We're excited and I'm pretty sure the guys will be excited as well."
See if the Giants can keep their season going and take home their first Griffin's Game Ball as part of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.