Ruston defensive back BJ Green may be small in stature, but he’s come up big for the Bearcats on multiple occasions.
Baugh: "You know, he just has that ability to make things happen and doesn't really feel any pressure."
In addition to his success on the gridiron, Green holds a 4.2 GPA and his dedication in the classroom is one of the reasons why he’s our Griffin’s player of the week.
"I approach it the same way I approach everything else. You got to go in with a good work ethic and be willing to put in the work and get it done."
"His work ethic since he's been in junior high since I've known him on the field, [take L3] on the track, in the classroom is second to none. He absolutely pours everything he's got into whatever he's doing at the moment and you just can't say enough good things about him."
Green also helps at the Boys and Girls Club over the summer and credits his mom for the drive he displays daily.
"She always stays on me about staying on my work, staying on task, getting things done, don't procrastinate. Make sure I handle my business."
Academics is very important to Green and wants those younger than him to commit to the classroom.
"Take advantage of your opportunities. A lot of kids, they're dying to go to school, so that's an opportunity they need to take advantage of."
Green likes math and science and hopes to pursue a major that focuses on electrical engineering. With options all around the country, head coach Jerrod Baugh believes in whatever path Green takes.
"BJ Green will be able to go do whatever it is BJ Green wants do go. If it's electrical engineering, he'll be the best one around doing that, wherever it is he goes and does that and if he changes his mind, he'll be the best at whatever it is that he decides to go do at that point. That's what he's done with football, that's what he's done with football, that's what he's done with track, that's what he's done with school. Whatever it is he does end up choosing to do, he'll be great at it."
BJ is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
