This football season Friday Football Fever is teaming up with the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter for the Griffin's Player of the Week segment.
Each year the NFF rewards scholarships to scholar athletes around the Arklatex. Those recipients are athletes who perform both on the field and in the class room. These young men have at least a 3.2 grade point average, have won all-district honors, and are involved in extracurricular activities.
The Foundation will release their National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Watch List throughout the season and Friday Football Fever will honor one each week as our Griffin's Player of the Week. The recipients will also receive a Griffin's Game Ball in front of their team at practice.
Our first Griffin's Player of the Week is Texas High quarterback Brayson McHenry who says he is honored to receive the award,
"Yeah, you know, it means a lot. I mean it really doesn't mean anything if you can just go out there and light it up if you don't have the grades, for one, to play, and two, you got to have good grade to get into college so it means a lot being on that list."
McHenry has a plenty of responsibility as the starting quarterback of the Tigers, but he’s also taking care of business in the books with a 4.0 GPA
"You know, I've kind of found like a routine and balance. Just get it done and not focus on anything else. Just get that done and I can watch film and do whatever else I need to do. So, I feel like I kind of figured it out now so it's not as hard as it was when I was younger."
Head coach Gerry Stanford says he’s been a great example for those around him.
"It's one of those other things that shows that hard work can get you to a lot of places. Focusing on what's important is academics, that's what is going to carry him on in life and the athletic side and the life lessons that it teaches allows for others to see what a great example looks like."
McHenry says he hopes to become a doctor one day and is proud of his academic success, but he was asked to compare the feeling of making an A to throwing a touchdown.
"I mean it feels good, but I don't think anything can compare to throwing a touchdown pass."
The initial group of high school seniors nominated for the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Watch List:
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
This Watch List will be updated weekly throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.