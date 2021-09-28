Caylin Demars has a 3.2 GPA and says his favorite subject is math and the Natchitoches Central star is happy to be named the Griffin’s Player of the Week.
"I means a lot coming from somewhere small. It just means a lot to me."
Demars is the workhorse running back for Natchitoches Central and head coach James Wilkerson says he usually lets his play do the talking.
"It's really funny watching him. We come on the sideline and you ask him, 'What'd you see out there?' And you have to really get down and listen to him because he's just so quiet, but then he takes off running and here comes a big play. So, it's a really contrasting style, but it seems to be working so we just let him be."
Wilkerson adds that quiet nature can come in handy when he’s riled up.
Wilkerson: "When you have a player that's quiet off the field and then all of a sudden is a game he starts saying stuff and he gets excited, I think it gets contagious because then it kind of gets everybody perked up a little bit and they start to listen because they're like, 'If he's talking and he's excited, then something must be happening, something we must listen to.'"
Demars hopes to raise his GPA higher before graduation and says he’s looking forward to college to pursue his career goals.
Demars: "Ready for college. I've been looking up colleges everyday after school."
Wilkerson: "You know, he's everything that we're tying to do with this program. He's the guy that's out in front and the guy we want out in front, in the classroom and on the field. He's just done everything we've asked him to do. He's been an example and a leader."
Caylin is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
