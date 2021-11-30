"You build a lot of brotherhood with a lot of your teammates. You don't get a lot of recognition, but it gets pretty fun down in there."
Playing football teaches you how to work together and for Minden’s Connor Heard, being a part of the Crimson Tide offensive line benefits him in the classroom.
"Football I think has really contributed to that mentality: having success, you really have to put work in. A lot of effort, you have to be consistent."
You need to be tough to play football and Heard says bumps and bruises on the field don’t compare to breaking down the books.
"Like of you get fatigued like this is nothing, I'm just writing on paper. *Laughs* It's not like hitting somebody and all this physical stuff. I think it really builds character and it's allowed me to excel in the classroom."
Speaking of books, while Heard excels in math he doesn’t mind spending his time thumbing through classics written by Shakespeare.
"In my free time I like to read a lot. It's kind of my hobby. I'm into literature believe it or not. *laughs* The reason why I do it is because I know I'm getting a guranteed great read. *laughs*
Connor credits his parents for his 4.0 and 30-plus ACT score and while his dad *and* head coach Spencer Heard wasn’t available for an interview, offensive line coach Cory Lewing says Connor’s worth ethic has helped him tremendously.
"I don't know if it makes a difference if he's a son of a coach or not. All I know is that he his extremely coachable. He's somebody that has a thirst for knowledge. We wants to know not only what he does, but he wants to know what everybody does in the offensive line."
Playing on the offensive line is about protecting others and Heard hopes to pursue a path doing that in another aspect at Louisiana Tech.
Heard: "I'm currently listed under Cyber Engineering so computers and developing defense against viruses, so a lot of studying in the works for that. *laughs*
