When the final buzzer rang in Stonewall Friday night, it signaled the end of the season for the North DeSoto Griffins.

It also ended the high school football career of a senior that helped spark the Griffin's amazing turnaround in 2021, linebacker Evan Howe.

"Very sad for him to take off that uniform and take off that helmet for the last time," head coach Dennis Dunn says. "He's the kind of guy that certainly built a foundation here that will be remembered and one that we will follow from now on."

Howe says of the season ending, "It's a new chapter in our life. In a way, you're glad it's over. You're getting older and just growing up. It pains us to say it, but our football careers, for most of us, are over. We all have a big life that we're ready to go live."

It's a life Howe has prepared for from a young age as he's closing in on a 4.0 GPA to close his high school career.

"I'd come home with a bad grade and my parents would be on me and I had to get it all fixed," Howe explains. "It's been instilled in me since lower elementary that grades come first, family, then football."

Grades, family, football, and fishing. Howe is also on the North DeSoto fishing team and looking for the university that will best suit his talents both in the classroom and on the water.

"Looking at college, I'm going to fish. Football is over, fishing is starting. The boat is coming out of the shop and we're about the get ready," he says.

Looking ahead Howe adds he'd like to one day run his own business. His football coach, Dennis Dunn, believes he will chase that goal with the same tenacity he showed on the field each Friday night.

"He will be very successful because he's applied those lessons as a player, he's applied those attributes as a student, and we know whatever he does he's going to be successful in life."

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

