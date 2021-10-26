Pieri

Haughton’s Jake Pieri is a huge asset for head coach Jason Brotherton.

"Very unselfish. Jake played linebacker for us for three years and this year because of what we have on our team, we need d-linemen and he jumped down there and took that on and has just been good."

Besides his on-field contributions, Brotherton says Pieri stands out when it comes to academics.

Brotherton: "The guy's just smart. I can't even hardly have a conversation with him, he's so smart. He's above my head. I think 4 point something GPA, I didn't even know they went over four, but they do. 30 something on the ACT, so just an all-around good kid."

Those are among the many reasons are why Pieri is our Griffin’s Player of the Week.

"You know, it's an honor. Got to get it done both in the classroom and on the field and yeah, I'm just honored to be on the list."

That GPA Brotherton mentioned is a 4.2 and while he’s not taking AP courses right now, Pieri says he enjoys the challenge of math especially in Calculus.

"Oh yeah, it gets hard definitely at some points for sure, but I'm doing pretty well."

Pieri says he’s likely to pursue a major in engineering with his love of math and has his choices of colleges narrowed down.

"I sent an application to (Louisiana) Tech and I got in. That's probably where I'm going to end up going up, but I'm looking at LSU and UTA, too."

Brotherton adds that Pieri is great example for his players to follow in the weight room and lifts everyone with his attitude.

"The teachers love Jake and really the whole group of seniors we have. They're all smart. I'll come around the corner and they'll be debating politics or they have extra in the locker room before a JV game or something, they're in there doing their homework."

With a solid base to go on, Pieri says he’s ready for the next stage in life.

"I mean I'm never comfortable. I'm always striving for something. I just look forward to college, look forward to getting to work."

Jake is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter.  Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

 

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

