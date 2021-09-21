Jatareon Robinson is a special player on both sides of the ball for the North Webster Knights, but he’s also handling business in the classroom making A’s and B’s.
"That's the number one thing to me aside from anything other than that. That come first."
Robinson says he has a 3.4 GPA and likes World Geography, but would like to focus on kinesiology in college. When he gets a good grade on test, he says it feels like a weight comes off his shoulders.
Robinson: "It's just a sense of relief, you know, because when you take test you never know what to expect. So, it's just a sense of relief."
One thing you can expect from Robinson on the field is that he’ll make an impact. Head coach John Ware says while he may be quiet around coaches, you’ll hear something on Friday night.
"You pretty much know when there's certain hits on the field you pretty much know who it was because he's distinctive in his hitting. It's kind of like a little trademark with us, you just know who it was."
Ware says he’s one of the more reliable players on his roster and is a great presence around the locker room especially with academics.
Ware: "He just always takes care of his business. You don't never have to worry about what he's doing because you know it's going to be right whatever it is. That's special when young men in high school for sure or anything you got in life.
Robinson is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
This Watch List will be updated weekly throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.