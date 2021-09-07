With nothing but straight A’s in high school, C.E. Byrd running back Mitchell Ramsey says getting those marks never gets old.
"Oh, it's the best feeling. It's good to see something you worked hard for pay off."
When he’s not running through holes set by the offensive line, he says he approaches the classroom with a tunnel vision mindset.
"I just got to go in my own zone. I got to block everybody out and just focus on it and understand it myself."
As an athlete Ramsey is naturally competitive and that can sometimes carry over to academics.
"Oh, yeah, me and some of my friends are all kind of the same level in the classrooms, so whenever we get better grades than each other on tests, stuff we do better on we like to rub it in each other's faces a little bit."
With an older brother already at Louisiana Tech, Ramsey says his proficiency in math is something he might like to pursue.
"I've just now started looking at what I'm good at, what I might like. Maybe a pharmacist or orthodontist, something like that."
Head coach Stacy Ballew adds that he’s a great example of what can happen with the right focus and attitude.
"I think that shows that he's a mature young man. He has his prorities in line. He understands time management and he knows how to work at it and it's important to him."
Ramsey: "Oh, you just got to make sure grades come first because if grades are bad then you can't do anything if football fails."
Ramsey is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
This Watch List will be updated weekly throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.