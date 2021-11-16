With both parents as teachers, Benton senior specialist and wide receiver RJ Moore never had to go too far to hear about the importance of education.
"Make sure your school work is done before you even go do anything else like sports, whatever it is outside of the classroom, but making sure that I have my work done and have all that stuff done. They pushed me and helped me and just helped me organize that stuff when I was younger, but now I'm learning how to do it on my own."
RJ’s dad is also his head coach and Reynolds Moore says he’s fortunate his son provides a good example to his siblings with a 4.2 GPA.
"I don't ever want to take it for granted that our kids make it easy on us and they do well. RJ has been the first one through and his sisters have kind of followed suit and known what the expectation is and he set the standard. [He's] never made anything below an A and that's impressive to me for him to be able to do that."
With an interest in social studies and US history, RJ says a family trip to the nation’s capital provided more inspiration.
RJ: "I don't know, I just always liked it. I guess U.S. history is kind of like my main like, I don't know why I've always loved it. We went to D.C. last spring before everything shut down and I just loved it."
Reynolds: "He just said, 'Can we go to the archives, please?' He wanted to see the Constitution, the Declaration (of Independence), he wanted to see those things and he loves it so that's been kinf of a passion for him."
Moore hopes to attend Ole Miss for college and while he’s still not sure on a career path, helping others is the main goal.
RJ: "I mean I'm not sure exactly what I want to do. I know public policy area is kind of what I want to do. I'm not sure if I want to be in the government or not, but just something to help make change and see the problems and fix those."
RJ is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School
Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School
Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School
Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School
Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School
Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School
Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School
Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School
Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School
Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School
This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.