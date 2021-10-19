Applewhite

When De’Aumante Johnson was looking for players as a first-year head coach at Bossier it was hard to miss Sedric Applewhite.

"Only thing I know is that I walked in the gym to recruit some basketball players and I seen this 6'6" long kid and I was like, 'Hey man, you want to play football?' And his first words, 'Coach, I'm a football player.' And I was like, 'What position?'

'Defensive end, coach.'

And I was like, 'C'mon out then!'"

Applewhite’s on field measurables are good, but he’s also proud of his 3.8 GPA and credits his parents for staying on top of his academics.

"Everyday, I get home and everyday I leave the house I hear that I need to keep a high grade point average and always be on my homework, everyday."

Applewhite recently earned some offers from McNeese State and Southern, but he’s also looked at West Virginia and Purdue for academics. Johnson says no matter where he attends,

Johnson: "They're getting a great student. I said it not too long ago, you don't have to worry about Sedric in the classroom. He's going to be that 3.8 to 4.0 student in the classroom. You can tell he's a well groomed by his parents. Very highly educated family and everything. Sedric is going to give you all he's got in the classroom just as much as he gives you on the field."

Applewhite says he enjoys the challenge of math but is still finding out what he might want to pursue as a major.

Applewhite: "Well, recently I did discover there's a sports psychologist and I really feel like that would really interest me a lot."

He may have to do the work on his own, but Applewhite says he knows he hasn’t reached this point by himself.

Applewhite: "I really just want to thank everybody who helped me become the person that I am because y'all push me when I wanted to give up when I didn't think I was really going to be where I'm at now and it means a lot."

Sedric is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter.  Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

 

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

