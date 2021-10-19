When De’Aumante Johnson was looking for players as a first-year head coach at Bossier it was hard to miss Sedric Applewhite.
"Only thing I know is that I walked in the gym to recruit some basketball players and I seen this 6'6" long kid and I was like, 'Hey man, you want to play football?' And his first words, 'Coach, I'm a football player.' And I was like, 'What position?'
'Defensive end, coach.'
And I was like, 'C'mon out then!'"
Applewhite’s on field measurables are good, but he’s also proud of his 3.8 GPA and credits his parents for staying on top of his academics.
"Everyday, I get home and everyday I leave the house I hear that I need to keep a high grade point average and always be on my homework, everyday."
Applewhite recently earned some offers from McNeese State and Southern, but he’s also looked at West Virginia and Purdue for academics. Johnson says no matter where he attends,
Johnson: "They're getting a great student. I said it not too long ago, you don't have to worry about Sedric in the classroom. He's going to be that 3.8 to 4.0 student in the classroom. You can tell he's a well groomed by his parents. Very highly educated family and everything. Sedric is going to give you all he's got in the classroom just as much as he gives you on the field."
Applewhite says he enjoys the challenge of math but is still finding out what he might want to pursue as a major.
Applewhite: "Well, recently I did discover there's a sports psychologist and I really feel like that would really interest me a lot."
He may have to do the work on his own, but Applewhite says he knows he hasn’t reached this point by himself.
Applewhite: "I really just want to thank everybody who helped me become the person that I am because y'all push me when I wanted to give up when I didn't think I was really going to be where I'm at now and it means a lot."
Sedric is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School
Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School
Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School
Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School
Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School
Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School
Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School
Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School
Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School
Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School
This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.