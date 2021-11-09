Bland

Tonzaiha Bland is the strongest player on the Logansport roster.

"Oh yeah, I brag about it a lot." *laughs* Benching, I'm lifting 425 now. Big gains in improvements from junior year and then squatting just over 600."

He’s also one of the smartest with a 3.3 GPA, but says school wasn’t always his first priority.

"Before (high) school I was always like wanted to get my work done and out the way and just be done with it, but as I approached high school (freshman) year and got closer and closer, I told myself and my parents told me that schools going to matter and it's going to affect how far you can go in life."

Bland hopes to attend Louisiana Tech and pursue a degree in architecture, but has in interest in history through his World Geography class.

"It tells me about what I'm learning about places I've never been before, places I want to potentially go to in the future. It's always something new you can learn about."

Head coach Kevin Magee had a chance to observe Tonzaiha in class and was proud of his understanding of the subject.

"Just the way he relates and illustrates things vocally was really, really impressive to understand that he knows and sees correlation between our country, our area and other parts of the world and the movement of people. It's really good to see because I think that's something we don't get highlighted enough from our athletes. The day of the football player not being that intelligent individual is way, way past."

Tonzaiha is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter.  Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

 

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

