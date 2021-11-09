Tonzaiha Bland is the strongest player on the Logansport roster.
"Oh yeah, I brag about it a lot." *laughs* Benching, I'm lifting 425 now. Big gains in improvements from junior year and then squatting just over 600."
He’s also one of the smartest with a 3.3 GPA, but says school wasn’t always his first priority.
"Before (high) school I was always like wanted to get my work done and out the way and just be done with it, but as I approached high school (freshman) year and got closer and closer, I told myself and my parents told me that schools going to matter and it's going to affect how far you can go in life."
Bland hopes to attend Louisiana Tech and pursue a degree in architecture, but has in interest in history through his World Geography class.
"It tells me about what I'm learning about places I've never been before, places I want to potentially go to in the future. It's always something new you can learn about."
Head coach Kevin Magee had a chance to observe Tonzaiha in class and was proud of his understanding of the subject.
"Just the way he relates and illustrates things vocally was really, really impressive to understand that he knows and sees correlation between our country, our area and other parts of the world and the movement of people. It's really good to see because I think that's something we don't get highlighted enough from our athletes. The day of the football player not being that intelligent individual is way, way past."
Tonzaiha is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School
Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School
Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School
Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School
Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School
Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School
Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School
Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School
Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School
Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School
This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.