As a commit to the Naval Academy, Red River quarterback Tre Smith is already embracing the ‘Beat Army’ mantra.

"Ah, most def that's all I hear. Every time I text, it's 'Beat Army.' When I get there, I definitely want to go 4-0 against them."

A perfect record against a future rival is something his strives for, but perfect marks in the classroom is a desired goal, too.

Smith: "Right now I think I have a 3.85. I had a 4.0, it went down. Physics killing me right now, but I'm going to get that back up."

That commitment to the classroom and his work on the field is why he’s been named Griffin’s Player of the Week and his head coach Jeff Harper says that’s well deserved.

"Well, he's the heart and soul of our team. He's the un questioned leader. He is not only a leader by example, he's an outspoken leader. He's not afraid to hold people accountable. He holds himself to a very high standard, he's got a great work ethic. He's very respectful, he takes care of business in the classroom. He is they type of kid you want to build your program around. He's the face of Red River football."

Smith has an interest in engineering because of his dad and credits his mom for stressing academics, but his favorite subject in school is history.

Smith: "Honestly, it's our teacher, Mr. Charles Booth, the way he presents history is fun. He don't just make it black and white. He gives the grey area, he gives everything in between... He breaks it down. He makes it fun."

Smith wants to raise his grade in physics even if that delays some practice time, which Coach Harper says is fine with him.

Harper: "His physics teacher was one that even text me today saying he's going to be a little late because he didn't get to do his egg drop test. He (Tre) didn't want to miss that and I love it. I want our football players to be known as student-athletes and students first. I think it's huge for Tre because it rubs off on his teammates because he takes every little aspect of education seriously and that's what you want."

Tre is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter.  Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

 

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

