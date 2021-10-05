As a commit to the Naval Academy, Red River quarterback Tre Smith is already embracing the ‘Beat Army’ mantra.
"Ah, most def that's all I hear. Every time I text, it's 'Beat Army.' When I get there, I definitely want to go 4-0 against them."
A perfect record against a future rival is something his strives for, but perfect marks in the classroom is a desired goal, too.
Smith: "Right now I think I have a 3.85. I had a 4.0, it went down. Physics killing me right now, but I'm going to get that back up."
That commitment to the classroom and his work on the field is why he’s been named Griffin’s Player of the Week and his head coach Jeff Harper says that’s well deserved.
"Well, he's the heart and soul of our team. He's the un questioned leader. He is not only a leader by example, he's an outspoken leader. He's not afraid to hold people accountable. He holds himself to a very high standard, he's got a great work ethic. He's very respectful, he takes care of business in the classroom. He is they type of kid you want to build your program around. He's the face of Red River football."
Smith has an interest in engineering because of his dad and credits his mom for stressing academics, but his favorite subject in school is history.
Smith: "Honestly, it's our teacher, Mr. Charles Booth, the way he presents history is fun. He don't just make it black and white. He gives the grey area, he gives everything in between... He breaks it down. He makes it fun."
Smith wants to raise his grade in physics even if that delays some practice time, which Coach Harper says is fine with him.
Harper: "His physics teacher was one that even text me today saying he's going to be a little late because he didn't get to do his egg drop test. He (Tre) didn't want to miss that and I love it. I want our football players to be known as student-athletes and students first. I think it's huge for Tre because it rubs off on his teammates because he takes every little aspect of education seriously and that's what you want."
Tre is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter. Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.
The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School
Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School
Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School
B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School
Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School
John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School
Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School
Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana
James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School
R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School
Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School
Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School
Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School
Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School
Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School
Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School
Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School
Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School
Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School
Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:
Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School
Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School
Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School
Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School
Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School
Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School
Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School
Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School
Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School
Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School
This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.