Sullivan

Plain Dealing head coach Christopher Wilson was more than happy to announce the Griffin’s Player of the Week.

"Athletically, academically, representing Plain Dealing, Tyler Sullivan." 

That reception for Sullivan is something Wilson says speaks to his impact with fellow players.

"They understand what family means and at the end of the day you want to celebrate family members when they do things the right way and you can't find a kid on this team that doesn't love Tyler and doesn't appreciate what he brings to this program."

Sullivan has been on the team since 7th grade and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field as a nurse.

"It's been something I've been growing up [watching], my mom's side of my family is all about nursing and it's just something I always looked forward to."

With the highest GPA on the roster and his commitment to the program, Wilson adds he’s the walking showcase of what a player should be. In a reflection of his service to others, he recalled how Sullivan helped restore air conditioning for Louisianans affected by Hurricane Ida.

Wilson: "He called me, he said, 'Look, my dad's going down to New Orleans, I'm going with him. I'm going to help him work,' and so he was gone about a week and a half and he was down there servicing the community of New Orleans after the hurricane and making sure they were up and running and getting those homes back cool down... When that happened we understood. That's more important than football and that's the type of kid that he is, that he was willing to make that sacrifice and go down and do something other than kind of sitting around doing football."

As Sullivan continues to work towards graduation, he has a message for the community for helping him get to where he is.

Sullivan: "I want to thank all the teachers in the school, all the coaches, all my teammates and just the town of Plain Dealing."

Tyler is one of a handful of scholar athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation's McNaughton Chapter.  Each week we will select a player from their Scholar Athlete Watchlist to be named our Griffin's Player of the Week.

The initial group of 20 high school seniors named in August to the National Football Foundation Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Sedric Applewhite Jr., WR/DE, Bossier High School

Tonzaiha Bland, OL/DL, Logansport High School

Graeme Fidelak, WR, St. Mary’s High School

B.J. Green, DB, Ruston High School

Connor Heard, OL/C, Minden High School

John Jordan, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Kelvin Kinney, QB, North DeSoto High School

Gavin LaGrange, OL/DL, St. Mary’s High School

Brayson McHenry, QB, Texas High School, Texarkana

James David Miller, OL/DL, Ouachita Christian High School

R.J. Moore, WR/K/P, Benton High School

Mitchell Ramsey, RB, Byrd High School

Carson Riley, LB/OT, Cedar Creek High School

Jatareon Robinson, LB, North Webster High School

Davis Sellers, DE/TE, Benton High School

Seth Smith, OG, Cedar Creek High School

Tyler Sullivan, WR/DB, Plain Dealing High School

Ryan Todd, DB, C.E. Byrd High School

Tristan Wiley, WR/DB, Ouachita Christian High School

Jed Worthy, CB/TB, Cedar Creek High School

 

Joining them are the first 10 midseason additions to the NFF Ark-La-Tex Scholar-Athlete Watch List:

 

Justin Aaron, DB, Natchitoches Central High School

Caleb Aillet, C, C.E. Byrd High School

Caylin Demars, RB, Natchitoches Central High School

Evan Howe, Linebacker, North DeSoto High School

Dqavion Lemons, OL, Southwood High School

Chandler Lytle, LB, Haughton High School

Kyle Monroe, QB, Fouke High School

Jake Pieri, DL, Haughton High School

Joshua Sewell, WR. Haughton High School

Tre Smith, QB, Red River High School

This Watch List will be updated throughout the season as nominations are received. Additional nominees may be submitted by text to NFF board member Doug Ireland at 318-471-2086.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments