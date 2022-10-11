There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with being a starting quarterback. For St. Mary’s QB Adam Parker, he’s got a bigger obligation when it comes to his grades.
"My parents. That's how they demand me, my brother and my sister. They were all valedictorian, 4.0 students and we get grounded if we make below and 95 so it's just going in there. I got that in the back of my mind and then I got everything in the future knowing my grades, got to set them up before football."
Parker doesn’t mind the high standards set at home and with his favorite subject being Math and an interest in chemical engineering: the harder the problem, the better.
"Yes, sir. I like the ones that take a lot of time are the fun ones for me and just when I finish it, I feel accomplished that I know what I'm doing."
Head coach Aaron York says as a team leader, Parker is more than willing to help teammates with their studies.
"Whenever you got a kid that comes to you, 'Hey, I'm struggling in X, Y and Z.' Well, it's very simple, 'Have you gone to see Adam?' If they answer me no, then hey, let's go see him after practice. We sit them down and he is never too busy to help out a teammate."
Parker: "Yes, sir, a few of them do. I do some tutoring with them, some ACT help, anything, they come and ask me."
York: "Kids are always coming to him, hey, I need help in this, this and this, and he's there to challenge them and he'll help them out. It's the same way on the field that if someone isn't living up to our expectations and he's there to challenge them to pick them up and say hey, this is where you need to be."
Adam is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS