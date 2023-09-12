With a mom involved in academics throughout his life, Parkway’s Aeron Burrell always has school at the forefront.
Aeron Burrell – Parkway PK, P
“I made it a big priority growing up and so I give thanks to my mom and I’m grateful to have a parent like that that’ll be on me if my grades are bad or not.”
Burrell has a lowkey nature when it comes to school, but head coach Coy Brotherton says that can change in certain settings.
Coy Brotherton – Parkway head coach
“I catch him in the locker room a lot of times telling a lot of jokes with the kids, so I don’t know if he’s tutoring them or picking on them or what, but he is somebody that all the kids do look up to and look forward to talking to and getting to know.”
Burrell: “I’m the type of guy in the classroom that’ll just get the work done and if anybody needs help, I’ll just help them out. But I’m not, I don’t really ask a lot of questions in the classroom. I kind of ask my questions after class is over or before the class.”
He’s committed to kick at LSU and with an interest in kinesiology, Burrell says that thirst to learn more helps him now.
Burrell: “Not too long ago I had an injury and I had to overcome it and it was really messing up my mental part, but just getting through it and talking to a lot of people, I mean it’s helped me throughout and trusting God with the process obviously, but just focusing on recovery and physical therapy and strength and conditioning and just seeing how the body works and over time become way better than I was before.”
This season KTBS has again partnered with the McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation to spotlight players on their Scholar Athlete Watchlist. These are athletes that succeed not just on the field, but in the classroom and their community. Each season we select 14 athletes from their list with one winning a college scholarship at the end of the year.
