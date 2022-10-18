It’s hard to find a time when Andy Lim isn’t smiling on the gridiron.
it's just so much fun, just a happy guy."
The Benton wide receiver and tight end has thoughts of becoming a physical therapist and says getting ready for football sparked his potential career choice.
"Working out and stuff, I like how things move and how like certain muscles will contract and stuff and I think that's real interesting to me."
As a straight A student, Lim says his parents set the tone early of what was expected from him and his brother.
"Repercussions. I mean I've never got a B in my life. If we get a B, not so much now, but like when we were younger, man, no phone, not tv, no nothing."
These days earning scholarship money is what drives Lim to excel in the classroom.
"They work so hard for me and I just want to make it easier on them so as much money as I can get to where they don't have to pay for my college it's also been really close to my heart."
Head coach Reynolds Moore says Lim’s been a model student and is loved by all his teachers including his wife, who also works at the school.
"Andy jokes with her all the time that instead of my two daughters, who had class with him or RJ (my son) the year before, that he's here favorite student ever even more so than her own kids; it may be the truth, I mean she loves Andy Lim... I don't think you can find a teach or an administrator, I don't think you can find anybody is this school or anybody that knows Andy who would say anything bad about him. I mean he's just that kind of kid. He's a great kid."
Andy is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS