Natchitoches Central quarterback BJ Young has had his fair share of adversity in high school, but he’s making sure to appreciate every second in the classroom.
"I try to take the time because I want to cherish these moments in class. I know I'm fitting to go college in a bit and so I want to look back on these moments and just want to be happy about them. I don't' want to just get them over with."
His latest hurdle came in the form of an injury that could have ended his season before it truly began.
It was like the second play of the scrimmage. It was kind of a broken play and I ended up getting tackled and I feel the wrong way and I separated by AC joint. I had to go through all the therapy and stuff like that. Actually, mentally, it put me in a dark place, but I ended coming up out of it and it made me a better person for me today."
Young credits his friends and support system for helping him along his journey, especially the two people that instilled in him the importance of education.
"My parents, man, they've just been outstanding. To me they're the best I could every ask for. They keep my head straight and they have support around me. Everything I need they give it to me. They teach me and keep my uplifted and that's all I can ask for."
With a 3.8 GPA and hopes of majoring in criminal justice to become a lawyer, Young says he’s thankful for every step on this path.
"The relationships we all made while we were here in school together. The teachers I came across and just being in the moment. Just being around people, learning things I never really thought about. All of it man, I just like to cherish it."