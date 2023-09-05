Patterson

Airline’s Bob Patterson sees the benefits of being a good student. You have a higher chance of getting into the college you want, open doors for a number of scholarships AND get out of trash pickup duty because of fortunate timing being named Griffin’s Player of the Week.

Bob Patterson – Airline senior WR, TE

“Since middle school, I mean, I’ve always tried to get good grades just trying to make my parents proud and keeping a 4.0 in the classroom is what’s definitely important. Student-athlete, student first.

Patterson excels at Math, but could do without other subjects.

“It’s just always came easy to me. It’s just quick math that I can do and just, it’s way better than English. I mean I can not stand English.”

He still makes A’s in it though with a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Harding University and play football.

“Just making sure the classroom comes first. Always keeping that 4.0 and then football in top of that extra work coming out here getting things done everyday. It’s very important. It leads to a lot of things. Scholarships, grades, I mean of you’re going to go to college you got to have good grades, right?

This season KTBS has again partnered with the McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation to spotlight players on their Scholar Athlete Watchlist.  These are athletes that succeed not just on the field, but in the classroom and their community.  Each season we select 14 athletes from their list with one winning a college scholarship at the end of the year. 

2023 Preseason Scholar-Athlete Watch List

Mixon Bankston, QB/FS, St. Mary’s HS

Lake Bates, DB, North DeSoto HS

Quantavious Bradford, OL, Huntington HS

Aeron Burrell, K, Parkway HS

Ethan Busby, WR/CB, St. Mary’s HS

Jacoby Bussey, DL, Mansfield HS

Cameron Calderon, C, Alexandria Senior HS

Reagan Coyle, RB/FS, Loyola College Prep

Jeremiah Echols, LB, Mansfield HS

Grant Edmonson, WR, West Monroe HS

Kaleb Evans, DT, Sterlington HS

Travis Flowers, OL, Benton HS

Jude Gaitan, LB/TE, Loyola College Prep

Hutch Grace, SS, Calvary Baptist Academy

Heath Gross, OL/LB, Calvary Baptist Academy

Bradley Hanlon, WR, Neville HS

Hutson Hearron, QB/P, Northwood HS

Jake Jones, LB, Winnfield HS

Lawson Lillo, RB/LB, Cedar Creek HS

Eli Little, OL, Winnfield HS

Noah Lucas, G/DT, Jonesboro Hodge HS

Delarrious Marshall, WR/FS, Green Oaks HS

Marshall Messier, S, Northwood HS

Emmory Minnieweather, C/OG/DT, Rayville HS

Jackson Moore, NG, Sterlington HS

Abram Murray, K/P, C.E. Byrd HS

Robert “Bob” Patterson, TE, Airline HS

Landry Powell, LB Glenbrook Academy

Aaron Reddix, RB, Plain Dealing HS

Gabriel Reliford, DE/OLB, Evangel Christian Academy

Kevin Richardson OL/DL, Green Oaks HS

Cooper Scott, MLB, Holy Savior Menard HS

Chase Sentell, RB, Glenbrook Academy

Garrett Taylor, ATH/WR/DB/K, St. Frederick HS

Ladd Thompson, QB/DB, Cedar Creek HS

Carter Wells, FS, Parkway HS

Cody Wilhite, TE/WR, Benton HS

Landry Wyatt, WR, North DeSoto HS

