Airline’s Bob Patterson sees the benefits of being a good student. You have a higher chance of getting into the college you want, open doors for a number of scholarships AND get out of trash pickup duty because of fortunate timing being named Griffin’s Player of the Week.
Bob Patterson – Airline senior WR, TE
“Since middle school, I mean, I’ve always tried to get good grades just trying to make my parents proud and keeping a 4.0 in the classroom is what’s definitely important. Student-athlete, student first.
Patterson excels at Math, but could do without other subjects.
“It’s just always came easy to me. It’s just quick math that I can do and just, it’s way better than English. I mean I can not stand English.”
He still makes A’s in it though with a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Harding University and play football.
“Just making sure the classroom comes first. Always keeping that 4.0 and then football in top of that extra work coming out here getting things done everyday. It’s very important. It leads to a lot of things. Scholarships, grades, I mean of you’re going to go to college you got to have good grades, right?
This season KTBS has again partnered with the McNaughton Chapter of the National Football Foundation to spotlight players on their Scholar Athlete Watchlist. These are athletes that succeed not just on the field, but in the classroom and their community. Each season we select 14 athletes from their list with one winning a college scholarship at the end of the year.
2023 Preseason Scholar-Athlete Watch List
