C.E. Byrd linebacker Brooks Brossette spends his free time like any other high school student that likes the outdoors.
"Me and my friends mess around, go hunting, fishing, go race or something like that."
With a 3.4 weighted GPA, Brossette balances his time on the water and in the woods between two sports.
Brossette: "Yeah, it's just something that you got to manage with your time, you know. [Being] a student comes first and my dad, he teaches that and [the] coaches they teach that here, but student always comes first, athlete comes second."
Stacy Ballew - Byrd head coach: "Plays football and baseball and he loves to compete, just a great competitor and he's a good teammate to all the other guys on the team. They kind of feed off of him especially during games because he is our leading tackler."
That competition extends into the classroom with math and says he gets most of that drive from his dad.
Brossette: "It kind of relates to football. After you tackle someone, after you work out a long math problem, it might sound weird, it's kind of satisfying - just like hitting someone."
Brooks is one of the nominees placed on the Nation Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter's Scholar Athlete Watchlist. Each week KTBS will select an athlete from the list and award a scholarship to one of the fourteen players of the week at the end of the season.
2022 NFF Preseason Watch List
Connor Blank, LB, Haughton HS
John Brooks Brossette, CB, Byrd HS
Jakarvis Guice, DB, Bossier HS
Andy Lim, WR/TE, Benton HS
Adam Parker, QB, St. Mary’s HS
Peyton Polk, OL, Haughton HS
Ty Porter, DB/RB, Oak Grove HS
Colin Rains, QB, Haughton HS
Ashton Kyle Sprague, OL, Byrd HS
Mason Welch, QB, Northwood HS
B.J. Young, QB/ATH, Natchitoches Central HS
Hunter Addison, DB, NDHS